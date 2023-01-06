This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Hong Kong Jockey Club expands management board with new hire

6th January 2023 9:51 am GMT

The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) has expanded its senior leadership team with the appointment of Dennis Hau as executive director of customer strategy, insights and innovation.

Hau begins his new role next week and will be instrumental in driving the ongoing transformation of HKJC into a customer centric organisation.

Specifically, his mandate will be to develop a holistic customer strategy and to define the customer experience journey across all of the company’s businesses, segments and channels.

Prior to joining HKJC, Hau served as group vice president of Tencent Music Entertainment. During his tenure at Tencent, he spearheaded several M&A initiatives and set up the Tencent International Product Centre and International Business Group.

He has also worked at Oracle Corporation, where he led business intelligence, data analysis and product development in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and the United States.

Hau will join HKJC’s board of management and report directly to CEO Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges.

