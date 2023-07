The Hong Kong horse racing season generated turnover of HK141.1 billion (£13.8 billion) during 2022/23, with the final meeting of the season setting a new turnover record on Sunday.

The 88th and final meeting of the season at Sha Tin Racecourse set a new turnover record of $2.07 billion, an increase of 1 per cent compared to last year.

In total, the season’s 88 meetings saw 835 Hong Kong races and 299 overseas simulcast races take place, [...]