Gaming Realms secures iGaming license approval in Connecticut

Gaming Realms’ portfolio of Slingo games will debut in Connecticut later this year following receipt of regulatory approvals.

The London-listed gaming supplier has been awarded an online gaming service provider licence by the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection and expects to go live in the market by the end of this year, once final certifications are completed.

The Connecticut approval marks the fourth US state where Gaming Realms is licensed, with locally licensed operators such as DraftKings and FanDuel expected to be among the first to launch Slingo titles through their direct integrations with the company.

“We are delighted to have been granted an online gaming service provider licence in Connecticut, which now sees Gaming Realms licenced in the US's four largest states for iGaming, as well as in Ontario, Canada,” said Gaming Realms chief executive Michael Buckley.

“The company's strategy to sign multi-state deals and direct integration agreements with some of the largest operators in the U.S has also put us in a stronger position for our Slingo content to go live in a shorter time frame and to capitalise on market growth as more states look to regulate iGaming,” he added.

"The company's expansion outside of North America is progressing as expected, and our Slingo games have recently gone live in Italy with Lottomatica, which is that country's largest operator.”

Shares in Gaming Realms plc. (AIM:GMR) were trading 4.35 per cent higher at 24.00 pence per share in London Tuesday morning.