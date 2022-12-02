This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Lady Luck Games granted B2B supplier licence in the UK

2nd December 2022 7:49 am GMT
Stockholm-listed casino games developer LL Lucky Games has secured a new B2B supplier licence from Britain’s Gambling Commission.

The approval will enable the supplier to distribute both Lady Luck Games and ReelNRG content to licensed operators in the UK via its own platform.

This includes Lady Luck Games titles such as The Treasures of Tizoc, Beetle Bailey, Astro Anna, and latest release SpinJoy Society Megaways, alongside ReelNRG titles including Dark Spells, Genie`s Gold and Mr. Mostacho.

“Securing a UKGC gaming licence is a significant moment for our company,” said LL Lucky Games co-founder and CEO Mads Jørgensen. “We are now able to provide our premium gaming content to our partners in the world`s preeminent and established market, the United Kingdom.

“This is a moment we`ve all been waiting for, and to see this finally happening is a massive achievement and will open many new doors for Lady Luck Games.”

Shares in LL Lucky Games AB (STO:LADYLU) were trading 2.16 per cent lower at SEK0.7260 per share in Stockholm earlier Friday.

