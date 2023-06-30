This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Napoleon Sports to sponsor Belgium’s RSC Anderlecht

30th June 2023 7:48 am GMT
Pragmatic Solutions

Betting and gaming operator Napoleon Sports has agreed a new sleeve sponsorship deal with Belgium’s most successful football club, RSC Anderlecht.

The agreement runs for the next four seasons and will see the operator’s brand feature on the sleeves of the men's and women's team shirts, as well as across the club’s Lotto Park stadium.

"We are extremely pleased and honored to become one of RSC Anderlecht's key corporate partners for both the men's and women's teams,” said Napoleon Sports CEO Eamonn O'Loughlin. “We are proud to support this legendary club and its fantastic supporters for the next four years.

“Like RSCA, Napoleon stands for entertainment, excitement, thrills and unforgettable moments. We want to experience those thrills together with all the fans."

RSC Anderlecht CEO Non-Sports Kenneth Bornauw added:We are pleased to welcome Napoleon Sports as an important partner for the coming years.

“RSC Anderlecht is and remains the football brand with the biggest reach in Belgium, and during our discussions with Napoleon Sports, it became quite clear that the two partners can strengthen each other and their ambitions for the future.”

Based in Brussels, RSCA plays in the Belgian First Division A and has won the Belgian domestic league 34 times, and has also won five European competitions.

Related Tags
Belgium Casino Football iGaming Napoleon Sports & Casino RSC Anderlecht Sports Betting
