Gamesys launches Megaways Casino with Big Time Gaming

London-listed iGaming operator Gamesys has launched a Megaways-branded online casino in the United Kingdom in partnership with Big Time Gaming.

MegawaysCasino.com offers players a host of Megaways games such as Bonanza Megaways and Tiki Totems Megaways as well as exclusive new first-look Megaways games and content, alongside other popular slots, casino and live casino games.

Gamesys said that the new casino further demonstrates its successful strategy of partnering with leading brands and publishers to develop an innovative, engaging range of games and destinations, cementing its position as the go-to operator for exclusive game brand tie-ups.

“The launch of Megaways Casino further underlines Gamesys’ commitment to developing a regularly-refreshed portfolio of games, destinations and exclusive branded content which appeal to our broad community of players – with all the safer gambling protections you’d expect,” said Gamesys marketing director Simon Mizzi.

“Megaways is one of the most popular game mechanics out there, so it’s great to be able to work with BTG to exclusively develop and launch Megaways Casino in the UK – and bring a great range of titles together under one roof.”

Nik Robinson, CEO of Megaways developer Big Time Gaming, commented: “We’re delighted to extend our partnership with Gamesys and work together to create Megaways Casino. Gamesys really lived up to their tagline of ‘crafting entertainment with care’: the site looks great.

“I think the players will really enjoy exploring the games, features and mechanics at Megaways Casino – which reflect what has made Megaways such a great success. We look forward to continuing to work with Gamesys to bring Megaways games and exclusive content to an even wider audience of players.”

Shares in Gamesys Group plc. (LSE:GYS) were trading 1.39 per cent lower at 1,339.14 per share in London Tuesday morning, less than 6 per cent off their 52-week high of 1,414.00 pence per share set on 11 February.