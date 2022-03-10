Bede Gaming brings in Colin Cole-Johnson as CEO

UK-based supplier Bede Gaming has appointed Colin Cole-Johnson as chief executive to drive the iGaming platform provider’s next phase of its growth.

Cole-Johnson will join Bede on 4 April from Entain, where he has been gaming product director since November 2019.

He brings with him over 20 years’ of experience in the gaming sector, including director-level roles at leading operators such as Ladbrokes, William Hill and Rank Group.

Following his appointment, Bede’s current managing director Alex Butcher will become a non-executive director.

“It’s a proud moment for me,” said Cole-Johnson, “Bede is a company that I’ve gotten to know well and admire over a significant period, so this is a brilliant opportunity to join and lead a strong team with a proven track record.

“Their achievements over recent years speak for themselves and the potential for the future is really exciting.”

Bede became part of Germany’s Gauselmann Group in March 2020 and now handles over £50bn in annual stakes through its platform, from partners including Canada’s OLG.ca, Grosvenor Casinos, Mecca Bingo, Sun International and Enracha.

“We are delighted that Colin has agreed to become CEO of Bede,” said Bede Gaming chairman Joe Saumarez Smith. “He is an industry leading executive with a proven track record at some of the biggest gaming companies in the world.

“He already knows Bede’s industry-leading platform from his days as a client and we have no doubt that he will help the company further grow its position as the first choice gaming platform in regulated markets. On behalf of everyone at Bede Gaming and the Gauselmann Group, I am excited to welcome Colin to the team.”