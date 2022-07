The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) has promoted Michael Fitzsimons to the role of executive director of wagering products.

Fitzsimons will lead and drive HKJC’s wagering business, taking over responsibility for horse racing and football wagering, as well as the Mark 6 lottery. He will also lead the international commingling business and China Sports Lottery co-operation.

"With his knowledge of sports betting and the application of artificial intelligence to trading, Fitzsimons will help sustain the growth and [...]