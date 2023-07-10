This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

BF Games promotes Wiktor Grabarczyk to CEO

10th July 2023 12:23 pm GMT
Casino games developer BF Games has appointed Wiktor Grabarczyk as its new chief executive officer.

Grabarczyk has been with BF Games since March 2016, serving as head of legal and compliance for the past five years.

He replaces Ewa Kazmierska, who had served as CEO since January 2022 but left the company in June.

In his new role, Grabarczyk will oversee the future expansion of the slot development studio, including its planned expansion into North America.

“It’s an honour to be promoted to CEO of BF Games, after joining the expanding supplier back in 2016,” said Grabarczyk. “BF Games has a vast product offering and a well-established presence in key markets across Europe.

“I look forward to leading the company through a period of expansion and the opportunities for further global growth that lie ahead.”

BF Games Casino iGaming Slots
