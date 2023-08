FansUnite Entertainment has revealed that co-founder and chief technology officer Jeremy Hutchings will step down next month as the company increases its focus on the iGaming affiliate segment.

Hutchings has served as CTO for the past three years, having previously held the same role at Askott Entertainment, which was acquired by FansUnite in 2020.

He will step down at the end of September to pursue other opportunities in response to FansUnite’s new strategic focus on the affiliate [...]