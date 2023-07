UK retail bingo operator Majestic Bingo has called in administrators after failing to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Majestic Bingo is an independent operator of retail bingo, operating eight clubs across England and Wales and employing 143 people.

Historically profitable, the company was adversely impacted by lockdowns during the pandemic, causing significant reductions in admissions which have failed to fully recover.

Majestic Bingo has also been affected by the UK's cost of living crisis and fall in disposable [...]