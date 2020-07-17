Gaming Realms to develop new Slingo Reel King game with Inspired

London-listed games developer Gaming Realms has signed a licensing agreement with Inspired Entertainment to develop a new game under the Reel King brand.

Scheduled for launch at the beginning of 2021, Slingo Reel King will combine Gaming Realms’ popular Slingo format with Inspired’s popular Reel King brand, with Gaming Realms holding exclusive worldwide distribution rights for the game.

The deal forms part of a three-year sublicensing agreement signed with Inspired earlier this year, which resulted in the successful release of Slingo Centurion.

“Reel King remains one of Inspired’s most popular and successful brands and we are very excited to partner with them to bring something new to this firm favourite for players worldwide,” said Gaming Realms interim CEO and non-executive chairman Michael Buckley. “Following the successful launch of Slingo Centurion earlier this year, we have no doubt that the game will be well received by existing and new players.”

Inspired Entertainment vice president of interactive Claire Osborne said: “We couldn’t be more delighted to extend our successful partnership with Gaming Realms.

“Following the acquisition of the Novomatic Gaming Technology Group (NTG) in October 2019 the Reel King brand is the jewel in our crown and after the success of Slingo Centurion we know customers are going to love this new brand tie up.”

Shares in Gaming Realms plc (LSE:GMR) were trading up 4.52 per cent at 16.20 pence per share in London Friday morning, whiles shares in Inspired Entertainment Inc. (NSQ:INSE) closed up 1.47 per cent at $3.44 per share in New York Thursday.