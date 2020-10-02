This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Realms and Eyecon to develop Slingo Fluffy Favourites game

2nd October 2020 10:35 am GMT
Slingo
Red Tiger

Gaming Realms and Playtech-owned games studio Eyecon have teamed up to launch a new game based on their most popular brands.

The multi-year agreement will see the two suppliers launch Slingo Fluffy Favourites, a new game that combines the iconic Slingo grid mechanic from Gaming Realms with all the features of Eyecon’s Fluffy Favourites slot, with the new game set to launch at the end of this month.

“This is a hugely exciting time for Slingo Originals and we’re honoured to be working with such an iconic brand,” said Gaming Realms chief financial officer Mark Segal. “We hope that fans of Slingo and the phenomenal Fluffy Favourites slot will enjoy this new collaboration, which will serve to bridge the gap and reinforce the compatibility of slot and bingo.”

Eyecon commercial director Paul Gielbert commented: “Fluffy Favourites continues to be one of the most popular game brands in the market. By combining it with the successful Slingo game mechanic, this collaboration has produced a top game that Fluffy and Slingo fans are going to love.”

Shares in Gaming Realms plc (LSE:GMR) were 0.52 per cent lower at 21.49 pence per share in London Friday morning, while shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading 0.48 per cent lower at 350.80 pence per share.

