Gaming Intelligence
Gaming Realms rolls out Slingo portfolio with Paddy Power Betfair

22nd October 2020 10:16 am GMT
London-listed Gaming Realms has rolled out its portfolio of Slingo Originals content with Flutter Entertainment-owned betting and gaming operator Paddy Power Betfair.

Slingo Originals content is now live via Relax Gaming on Paddy Power Bingo and Betfair Casino, with Paddy Power Games and Betfair Bingo set to follow, giving players access to popular titles such as Slingo Centurion, Slingo Extreme and Slingo Deal or No Deal.

“We are delighted to be launching our Slingo Originals content across the Paddy Power and Betfair brands in the UK and Ireland. The deal marks Gaming Realms’ third agreement with Flutter following our partnership with Sky Betting & Gaming earlier this year in the UK and the Betfair brand in New Jersey, USA,” said Gaming Realms chief executive Mark Segal.

“Paddy Power Betfair is a renowned and highly regarded operator in the UK gaming industry and we look forward to strengthening our presence and reaching ever greater numbers of players within this market.”

 Richard Marquis, Betfair UK and Ireland head of casino, commented: “We’ve been working tirelessly to deliver the gaming portfolio our players demand and Slingo is a huge milestone in that respect. We’re excited to finally be live and look forward to entertaining our players with additional Slingo games over the months and years ahead.”

Shares in Gaming Realms plc. (LSE:GMR) continued their upward trajectory Thursday morning, climbing 6.11 per cent to 23.77 pence per share, having gained over 244 per cent in the past year.

