Casino games developer 4ThePlayer.com is set to enter the US iGaming market through a distribution deal with Gaming Realms.

Gaming Realms will integrate the best performing titles from 4ThePlayer.com for distribution in the United States, complementing its own portfolio of Slingo games.

The third-party distribution agreement is a first for Gaming Realms, which expects to have integrated the first game from 4ThePlayer.com in November, followed by the release of four or five additional games for the North [...]