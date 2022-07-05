This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Realms partners Discovery Channel for new Slingo branded games

5th July 2022 10:23 am GMT
London-listed content developer Gaming Realms has partnered American cable channel Discovery to develop new online slot games based on two of its most popular TV shows.

The first game, Slingo Shark Week, has already gone live and is based on the land-based slot game from US gaming supplier Everi, while a second Slingo game incorporating the Deadliest Catch brand is expected to be released towards the end of this year.

“It’s incredibly exciting to be partnering with Discovery Channel to create these new Slingo games based on two very popular television series,” said Gaming Realms director of business partnerships Craig Falciglia. “We see this as a great opportunity to significantly increase the awareness of our Slingo content.”

Ian Woods, senior vice president of international consumer products at Warner Bros. Discovery, commented: “For gaming fans who are also fans of Discovery Channel, this partnership offers them an opportunity to interact in a deeper way with titles and brands they love. 

“We’re delighted to have found such a supportive partner in Gaming Realms and looking forward to seeing how fans catch on to the games.”

Shares in Gaming Realms plc (LSE:GMR) were trading 3.88 per cent higher at 25.45 pence per share in London Tuesday morning.

