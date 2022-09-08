Gaming Realms teams up with American Cancer Society for Slingo Gems  

London-listed casino game supplier Gaming Realms has partnered the American Cancer Society to create a new game, Slingo Gems.

From October and for the following 12 months, Gaming Realms will pay a licensing fee to American Cancer Society for the Slingo Gems game, to support American Cancer Society in their mission to free the world from cancer.

To celebrate the launch of Slingo Gems for the whole month of October, GMR will pay American Cancer Society a licensing fee equal to 100 per cent of proceeds from the new game to fund vital cancer research.

“We have a shared passion in the fight against cancer and we are thrilled that our new game Slingo Gems can support this mission,” said Gaming Realms director of business development for North America Craig Falciglia. “Our Slingo game format is one of the world’s most well-known real money and social gaming formats and thus we hope our many loyal players globally will enjoy playing Slingo Gems and in the process raise funds to help end cancer as we know it.”

American Cancer Society executive vice president Anthony Marino commented: “This is our first time partnering with an online real-money based wager gaming company, and we look forward to a successful and ongoing partnership. Donations raised from the partnership will help attack all cancers in countless ways.

“We are appreciative and inspired by the many ways Gaming Realms is engaging its community and together we will continue to save lives, celebrate lives and lead the fight for a world without cancer.”

Shares in Gaming Realms plc (LSE:GMR) were trading at 26.25 pence per share in London earlier Thursday.