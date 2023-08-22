This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok

Relax Gaming adds Endorphina to Powered By Relax platform

22nd August 2023 8:56 am GMT
Evolution

Casino content aggregator and provider Relax Gaming has agreed a deal for Endorphina to become its latest Powered By Relax partner.

The agreement gives Relax Gaming’s distribution network access to Endorphina’s content portfolio, which includes popular titles such as Joker Ra, Vampires 2, and Minotauros.

“We are constantly striving to enhance our products and solutions and this deal with Endorphina further strengthens our Powered By Relax programme,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Shelley Hannah. “We are delighted to add Endorphina to our roster of third party studios, adding a rich portfolio of engaging content and product creativity to our customers. We look forward to a successful future partnership.”

Endorphina senior sales manager Jonathan Martini added: “This collaboration between two of the industry’s leading online casino software providers is a significant milestone, setting the stage for a new era of entertainment.

“By uniting Endorphina's visually pleasing games and the large number of regulated markets that they work in with Relax Gaming's technical excellence, both companies will expand their global reach and boost their product offerings.”

Related Tags
Casino Endorphina iGaming Relax Gaming Slots
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: NetEnt, Greentube, Light & Wonder and more

GI Games Round-up: Wizard Games, Evoplay, Endorphina and more

GI Games Round-up: Yggdrasil, Betsoft, Playson, Amusnet and more

GI Games Round-Up: Relax Gaming, Play’n GO and more

GI Games Round-up: Indigo Magic, Relax Gaming, Yggdrasil and more

GI Games Round-up: Lightning Box, Playson, BF Games, Evoplay and more

GI Games Round-up: Wizard Games, Relax Gaming, Pariplay and more

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, PopOK Gaming, Betsoft and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Red Tiger, Play’n GO, Soft2Bet and more

GI Games Round-up: Play’n GO, Pragmatic Play, Ezugi and more

GI Games Round-up: Wizard Games, Soft2Bet, Evoplay and more

GI Games Round-up: Relax Gaming, Play’n GO, Big Time Gaming and more

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, Lightning Box, Greentube and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Red Tiger, Play’n GO, Inspired and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Betsoft Gaming, Greentube, Play’n GO and more

ImagineLive
Soft2Bet
galaxsys
Playtech
BRAGG Gaming
Yggdrasil
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok