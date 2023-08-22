Relax Gaming adds Endorphina to Powered By Relax platform

Casino content aggregator and provider Relax Gaming has agreed a deal for Endorphina to become its latest Powered By Relax partner.

The agreement gives Relax Gaming’s distribution network access to Endorphina’s content portfolio, which includes popular titles such as Joker Ra, Vampires 2, and Minotauros.

“We are constantly striving to enhance our products and solutions and this deal with Endorphina further strengthens our Powered By Relax programme,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Shelley Hannah. “We are delighted to add Endorphina to our roster of third party studios, adding a rich portfolio of engaging content and product creativity to our customers. We look forward to a successful future partnership.”

Endorphina senior sales manager Jonathan Martini added: “This collaboration between two of the industry’s leading online casino software providers is a significant milestone, setting the stage for a new era of entertainment.

“By uniting Endorphina's visually pleasing games and the large number of regulated markets that they work in with Relax Gaming's technical excellence, both companies will expand their global reach and boost their product offerings.”