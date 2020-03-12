This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Gaming Realms launches Slingo content with Sky Vegas and DraftKings

12th March 2020 9:41 am GMT
London-listed supplier Gaming Realms has signed deals to distribute its portfolio of Slingo Originals titles with leading operators The Stars Group and DraftKings.

The three-year partnership with The Stars Group subsidiary Sky Betting & Gaming (SBG) will see the supplier’s Slingo Rainbow Riches content go live via Sky Vegas through an integration with SG Digital’s platform.

The deal will also see the further roll out of Slingo Originals content across SBG’s portfolio of gaming sites.

Similarly, Gaming Realms has signed a three-year agreement with DraftKings, which will see games such as Slingo Rainbow Riches, Slingo Extreme and Slingo XXXtreme made available on DraftKings’ online casino in New Jersey.

“Our expanding portfolio of Slingo games continues to grow in popularity and these partnerships are testament to the quality of the content that we at Gaming Realms produce,” said Gaming Realms interim CEO and non-executive chairman Michael Buckley. “It is thanks to leading operators such as SBG and DraftKings that we are increasing our global footprint and reaching ever greater numbers of customers.

“We are extremely pleased to be partnering with such esteemed operators in the industry and look forward to working closely with the teams at both SBG and DraftKings to deliver exciting and unique content to all their users over the coming months. These agreements help to underpin the Board’s confidence in the year ahead.”

Shares in Gaming Realms plc. (LSE:GMR) were trading up marginally by 0.60 per cent to 6.24 pence per share in London Thursday morning, while shares in The Stars Group Inc (TSX:TSGI) closed down 5.15 per cent at CAD$28.57 per share in Toronto Wednesday.

Related Tags
DraftKings Gaming Realms New Jersey Sky Betting and Gaming Sky Vegas Slingo The Stars Group
