European lottery operator SAZKA Group has reported a 28 per cent drop in gross gaming revenue (GGR) to €652m for the first half of 2020, as a result of the impact of COVID-19 on land-based sales.

Results were impacted by a 45 per cent decline in GGR to €247m during the second quarter of the year, as restrictions were imposed on the operation of Opap’s retail agents and VLT halls in Greece, land-based casinos in Austria, [...]