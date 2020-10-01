This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
Pariplay
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games

Jumbo Interactive signs white label deal with Lotterywest

1st October 2020 9:37 am GMT
Scientific Games Lottery

Sydney-listed online lottery provider Jumbo Interactive has agreed a deal to provide its online platform to Western Australia state government-owned lottery operator Lotterywest.

Jumbo subsidiary TMS Global Services has signed a binding team sheet to negotiate a detailed agreement to cover the next ten years, which is expected to be completed in the coming months.

The deal will see Jumbo provide its Powered by Jumbo platform to Lotterywest, with an integration expected to be completed by 21 December, allowing players to directly purchase online lottery tickets via Lotterywest’s gaming system.

The contract will cover an initial three-year term, with an option for a further three and four year extension, at the discretion of Lotterywest.

Jumbo will receive a service fee for every customer transaction through the white label platform, with Lotterywest overseeing the marketing strategy for players. Jumbo will manage customer support on behalf of Lotterywest and can only market to new or existing customers as agreed with the lottery.

The binding term sheet contains a number of conditions that must be met before a final agreement can be signed, including Lotterywest effecting necessary legislative amendments and obtaining regulatory approvals, while Jumbo must provide guarantees for performance and financial obligations.

Shares in Jumbo Interactive Limited (ASX:JIN) closed down 2.00 per cent at AUD$12.25 per share in Sydney Thursday.

Related Tags
Australia Jumbo Interactive Lottery Lotterywest Western Australia
Related Articles

Tabcorp sells Jumbo Interactive stake for AUD$98m

Jumbo Interactive sees full year revenue grow to $71m

Jumbo Interactive renews lottery reseller agreements with Tabcorp

GI Games Integrations: Hacksaw Gaming, LiveG24, Booming Games and more

Jumbo Interactive chairman to step down

Stock Index

Jumbo Interactive signs third lottery B2B deal

Jumbo Interactive makes UK play with Gatherwell acquisition

Strong year of growth for Jumbo Interactive as active customers soar

NetEnt pays out €4.3m jackpot through Mega Fortune Dreams slot

Higher jackpot activity translates to bottom line growth for Jumbo Interactive

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Pragmatic Play, Blueprint, iSoftBet and more

Strong first half for Jumbo as lottery jackpots boost revenue and profit

Jumbo Interactive names Giovanni Rizzo as new board member

GI Games Round-up: SG Digital, NetEnt, Yggdrasil, Microgaming and more

Pragmatic Play
Hot 50
Skywind
EveryMatrix
Greentube
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games