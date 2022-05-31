This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

es_ES Spanish
BtoBet expands LatAm presence with deal to power SmashUp brand

31st May 2022 6:56 am GMT

Aspire Global-owned sports betting supplier BtoBet has struck a deal to power Long Island's Latin American-facing iGaming brand Smashup via Pariplay’s Fusion platform. 

Smashup becomes one of the first partners to be powered by BtoBet’s sportsbook platform following its recent integration with Pariplay’s Fusion aggregation platform.

“I am pleased to welcome Smashup to BtoBet’s large family, particularly because it is one of the first brands utilising BtoBet’s sportsbook platform via Pariplay’s Fusion platform,” said BtoBet chief operating officer Dima Reiderman. “Not only is this an industry-first approach for operators to gain access to a quality sportsbook in a very short time-to-market, but furthermore it removes all the complexities which typically accompany the integration of multiple platforms. 

“I am positive that BtoBet’s Neuron 3 sports betting platform, in parallel to our risk management services, will be key in the brand’s target of increasing its marketshare in the LatAm region.”

Long Island chief operating officer Justin Wong said: “We are pleased to partner with an experienced partner such as BtoBet, which has a proven track record in South America. I am also highly satisfied with the simplified integration of the sportsbook platform, a process that would usually require a significant investment for an operator in terms of financials, technical and human resources.

"I am positive that together with BtoBet Smashup’s brand will maintain its growth trajectory and eventually increase its regional presence.”

Shares in BtoBet parent company Aspire Global plc (STO:ASPIRE) were trading 1.10 per cent lower at SEK107.80 per share in Stockholm earlier Tuesday.

