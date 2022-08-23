DAZN Bet begins rollout with UK soft launch

DAZN and Pragmatic Solutions have launched a beta version of their DAZN Bet brand in the United Kingdom.

The soft launch will allow the partners to understand how DAZN’s global subscribers like to interact with a betting and gaming offering, as the new brand aims to refresh the casual betting market by creating “a more recreational, sociable, and relevant experience for today’s sports fan”.

DAZN is a live and non-live sports streaming and entertainment service available in over 200 regulated markets, giving DAZN Bet invaluable access to an engaged customer base.

“The initial launch of DAZN Bet is the start of an exciting journey across media and sports betting and further delivers on commitments we have made to revitalise sports viewing for fans,” said Mark Kemp, CEO of DAZN Bet.

“We are on a mission to create a richer entertainment product that over time is integrated into DAZN’s daily destination sports business, where possible. Whilst this market entry will be a learning phase, our goal is to provide sports fans with a fantastic recreational sports betting product for DAZN’s global sports fans community. It is a journey, and we begin it now.”