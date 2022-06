Shares in Scout Gaming Group slumped by more than 40 per cent in Stockholm Thursday morning after the fantasy sports supplier announced significant redundancies.

The company plans to eliminate more than 50 per cent of its workforce, cutting headcount to 63, while also overhauling its senior management team and bringing in a new chief executive to lead the streamlined business.

“To cut 68 positions, corresponding to about 50 per cent of all employees is a big decision,” [...]