Hacksaw Gaming signs first shirt sponsorship deal in Spain

Malta-headquartered online casino games provider Hacksaw Gaming has agreed its first sponsorship deal through a partnership with Spanish football club AD Alcorcón.

The agreement will see Hacksaw Gaming’s logo displayed on the team’s football shirts during the remainder of the 2022/23 season, as well as on advertising hoardings around the Municipal de Santo Domingo stadium.

Founded in 1971, AD Alcorcón is currently top of the Primera Federación division, the third tier of the Spanish football league system.

“We’re delighted to partner up with AD Alcorcón, an exciting team lighting up the Primera División RFEF,” said Hacksaw Gaming CEO Marcus Cordes. “This deal will help us establish a rock-solid footing in the Spanish market as we embark upon further international expansion.

“AD Alcorcón are aligned with our own ambitious goals for success off the pitch, and we wish them the best of luck in their quest for promotion to LaLiga Smartbank!”

AD Alcorcón CEO Ignacio Alvarez commented: “We couldn’t be more excited to kick off a partnership with one of Spain’s brightest iGaming studios, adding to its already strong international presence. AD Alcorcón and Hacksaw Gaming are both hungry teams standing out in their game. With our partner’s support we look forward to living great moments this season and achieving ambitious goals.

“It is very important for us the feeling of mutual enthusiasm, positive energy and confidence that both partners are bringing to this collaboration. That shared commitment will make us do our best to ensure a very successful relationship.”

Hacksaw’s games are currently available in over 18 regulated markets including Spain, with the supplier recently announcing plans to launch its proprietary content distribution platform during the second quarter of this year.