BetGames.TV brings in Playtech’s Andreas Köberl as CEO

Vilnius-based live casino provider BetGames.TV has appointed former Playtech executive Andreas Köberl as its new chief executive.

Köberl takes over as CEO from BetGames.TV founder Vygerdas Jonikas, who will now focus on product innovation as chief product officer.

Köberl joins from Playtech Sports, where he served as commercial director before heading up the Trinity Bet Group, which operates the Germany and Austria-facing sportsbook brand HPYBET.

“I have had the opportunity to learn from several B2B industry leaders over the past decade, and my recent experience building up a B2C operator in a highly-competitive market will serve me well as I look forward to this exciting challenge at BetGames.TV,” said Köberl. “I am grateful for the trust that has been placed in me.

“Vygerdas and the team have built an incredible and unique company and culture which I plan to grow to new heights in the coming years.”

Jonikas commented: “It has been a very pleasant journey, from a crazy idea to today, a successful company, where we have filled the betting market with a constant calendar of table games, lotteries and other inventive live content.

“I strongly believe that everybody should do what they are best at. For me, this means generating new product ideas and driving innovation, and I’m thrilled to have a superbly-qualified candidate in Andreas coming into the CEO role, where his experience and hunger for new challenges fits perfectly.”