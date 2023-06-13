Altenar brings in Charlie Williams as commercial director

Malta-headquartered gaming technology supplier Altenar has named Charlie Williams as its new commercial director as part of its expansion plans.

In his new role, Williams will oversee the commercial strategy, and promote and expand the company’s commercial activity to increase revenue generation, market share, and deliver sustainable growth.

“I am delighted to welcome Charlie to Altenar and I am sure he will prove to be a great asset within the role of commercial director,” said Altenar chief operating officer and co-founder Dinos Stranomitis. “Charlie has an entrepreneurial mindset and strong leadership skills. Being a creative strategist with excellent organisational abilities, I’m sure he will be able to connect the team at all levels to increase performance.

“His expertise and background across multiple roles will no doubt stand us in good stead globally and will strengthen our outreach as a leading sportsbook across a variety of markets,” added Stranomitis.

Commenting on his appointment, Williams said: “I’m looking forward to getting started at Altenar and we have plenty of exciting plans ahead. We will maintain our global focus with continued efforts in fortifying our strong performance in Europe and LatAm, while also increasing penetration in the UK, Nordics, and North American regions.

“Our primary objective is to pursue business in regulated markets, while also supporting our growth in newly regulated jurisdictions.I’m also sure that we will also be exploring plenty more of the African market through potential strategic partnerships,” he said.