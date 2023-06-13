This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok
Evolution

Altenar brings in Charlie Williams as commercial director

13th June 2023 8:57 am GMT
Pragmatic Solutions

Malta-headquartered gaming technology supplier Altenar has named Charlie Williams as its new commercial director as part of its expansion plans.

In his new role, Williams will oversee the commercial strategy, and promote and expand the company’s commercial activity to increase revenue generation, market share, and deliver sustainable growth. 

“I am delighted to welcome Charlie to Altenar and I am sure he will prove to be a great asset within the role of commercial director,” said Altenar chief operating officer and co-founder Dinos Stranomitis. “Charlie has an entrepreneurial mindset and strong leadership skills. Being a creative strategist with excellent organisational abilities, I’m sure he will be able to connect the team at all levels to increase performance.

“His expertise and background across multiple roles will no doubt stand us in good stead globally and will strengthen our outreach as a leading sportsbook across a variety of markets,” added Stranomitis.

Commenting on his appointment, Williams said: “I’m looking forward to getting started at Altenar and we have plenty of exciting plans ahead. We will maintain our global focus with continued efforts in fortifying our strong performance in Europe and LatAm, while also increasing penetration in the UK, Nordics, and North American regions.

“Our primary objective is to pursue business in regulated markets, while also supporting our growth in newly regulated jurisdictions.I’m also sure that we will also be exploring plenty more of the African market through potential strategic partnerships,” he said.

Related Tags
Altenar Casino iGaming Latin America Sports Betting
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

Altenar signs BetMarket sportsbook deal in Bulgaria

Altenar signs Mexican sportsbook deal with Winpot

Altenar signs MiCasino sportsbook deal for Chile and Peru

Altenar enters Belgium with Starcasino sportsbook deal

Altenar expands PalmsBet partnership to include Bulgaria and Peru

Altenar enters Germany with ChillyBets sportsbook deal

Altenar signs up L&L Europe as latest sportsbook partner

Altenar set to expand Isle of Man presence

Altenar looks to accelerate growth with new head of sales

Altenar rolls out sportsbook platform in Peru with Apuesta Total

Altenar expands in Spain with Casino Gran Madrid

Gaming Intelligence Awards 2021: Latin America’s winners announced

Preview: The Gaming Intelligence Awards 2021

Lottoland launches Altenar-powered UK online sportsbook

Global Gaming launches sports betting on Ninja Casino

Yggdrasil
Amusnet
Evoplay
BRAGG Gaming
Greentube
sg
digitain
coinpayments
Pragmatic Play
betconstruct - POPok
Evolution