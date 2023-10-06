This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Altenar enters Hungary with LVC Diamond sportsbook deal

6th October 2023 8:58 am GMT
Pragmatic Solutions

Sports betting software provider Altenar has expanded into Hungary after partnering with LVC Diamond’s Vegas.hu brand.

The agreement will enable LVC’s online casino brand to launch a new sportsbook, featuring over 100,000 live events per month.

“Our new partnership with LVC Diamond represents a significant period of European growth for us via our debut in the Hungarian market,” said Altenar commercial director Charlie Williams. “It’s a privilege to be going to market with a leading casino group such as LVC Diamond, and we look forward to building a long-lasting relationship with their team. We aim to be a driving force in the continued growth of sports betting in the region.” 

LVC Diamond sports betting director Gergely Koppány added: “We are delighted to greet Altenar among our business partners and looking forward to a long-term cooperation. 

“The sportsbook solution fully meets the requirements of our new sports betting product and this contributes to achieving our goal to become a strong and competitive participant in the Hungarian market.”

LVC Diamond operates five land-based casinos in Budapest, and also owns the vipcasino.hu online casino.

