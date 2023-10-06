Altenar enters Hungary with LVC Diamond sportsbook deal

Sports betting software provider Altenar has expanded into Hungary after partnering with LVC Diamond’s Vegas.hu brand.

The agreement will enable LVC’s online casino brand to launch a new sportsbook, featuring over 100,000 live events per month.

“Our new partnership with LVC Diamond represents a significant period of European growth for us via our debut in the Hungarian market,” said Altenar commercial director Charlie Williams. “It’s a privilege to be going to market with a leading casino group such as LVC Diamond, and we look forward to building a long-lasting relationship with their team. We aim to be a driving force in the continued growth of sports betting in the region.”

LVC Diamond sports betting director Gergely Koppány added: “We are delighted to greet Altenar among our business partners and looking forward to a long-term cooperation.

“The sportsbook solution fully meets the requirements of our new sports betting product and this contributes to achieving our goal to become a strong and competitive participant in the Hungarian market.”

LVC Diamond operates five land-based casinos in Budapest, and also owns the vipcasino.hu online casino.