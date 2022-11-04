Altenar rolls out sportsbook platform in Peru with Apuesta Total

Malta-based sports betting supplier Altenar has gone live in Peru after integrating its sportsbook platform with leading operator Apuesta Total.

Altenar is providing its pre-match and live betting offerings to Apuesta Total, alongside a full promotional suite, risk management and customer support.

“Our customer support is one of the best and most flexible available, and we are thrilled to bring this to our new partner, Apuesta Total,” said Altenar Americas regional director Hugo Llanos. “We see our customers as partners and want to help them grow and achieve their objectives - if they need something we do not provide, we will develop a special solution to address it.

“We also have an approach to risk management and limits that has proven to increase turnover and profitability in the long term. All of this ensures our latest partnership will be a fruitful one - Altenar will be there to support Apuesta Total in any market it intends to enter.”

Apuesta Total digital director Gonzalo Merino said: “Being one of LatAm’s most popular operators means that we need the very best in technology to entertain our players. Thanks to Altenar’s market-leading sportsbook, risk management and customer support, we’re confident we’ve got everything we need to ensure we stay the best.

“We look forward to plenty of success throughout the World Cup and beyond, and we’re very happy to be working together.”