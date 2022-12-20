This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Altenar enters Germany with ChillyBets sportsbook deal

20th December 2022 9:19 am GMT
Malta-based sportsbook software provider Altenar has entered the German market for the first time through a new partnership with ChillyBets.

Continuing to expand its presence in regulated markets across Europe, the deal sees Altenar make its debut in the German online sports betting market.

ChillyBets was founded in 2018 by Chilling Cheetah, becoming officially licensed as a sportsbook operator in Germany in the summer of 2021.

Currently based solely online, ChillyBets also has the opportunity to take advantage of Altenar’s retail sportsbook technology, where the supplier has recorded strong growth in Belgium in the past 12 months.

“We are delighted to be able to partner with our first ever licensed sportsbook operator in Germany, and ChillyBets, with its wealth of experience within this industry, is the best start we could have hoped for,” said Altenar sales manager Diego Salas. “There is no doubt this partnership will be a huge achievement and we are very excited to be able to tap into the German market for the first time following recent successes across the region.”

ChillyBets CEO Tal Zamstein added: “We are happy to start a new era for our business in the regulated territory of Germany together with Altenar. We are sure that Altenar is the right partner in terms of the offer and the support to our efforts in this complicated regulatory environment.”

