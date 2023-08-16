This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok

Sportingtech rolls out improved sportsbook platform

16th August 2023 10:05 am GMT

Betting and gaming platform provider Sportingtech has upgraded its sportsbook product with a new Share-a-Bet functionality and enhanced Bet Builder markets.

The new product developments provide an improved experience for players when using the sportsbook, with an upgraded user interface providing seamless navigation across the platform.

The Share-a-Bet function enables players to share their bets on social media direct from their betslip once a bet has been placed.

In addition, the number of competitions and markets available within Sportingtech’s Bet Builder offering has been increased, adding Brazilian Serie A football inclusive of statistical player markets such as shots, assists, cards and more.

“The new Share-a-Bet feature emphasises our ability to tap into behaviours and capitalise on current trends in the industry,” said Sportingtech chief sportsbook officer Tommy Molloy. “Sports betting has now become a huge social activity and operators are sure to see increased levels of engagement as players maximise the opportunity to communicate with friends and followers on their social media platforms.

“The new compact view will provide bettors with the simplicity they crave when placing bets, and to considerably add to the number of competitions and markets within our Bet Builder showcases our intention to provide the largest array of wagering opportunities.”

Related Tags
iGaming Sportingtech Sports Betting Sports Data
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Related Articles

Playbook Engineering appoints Ivo Doroteia as CEO

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Play’n GO, Nolimit City, Ezugi and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Betsoft Gaming, Greentube, Play’n GO and more

Sportingtech continues Africa expansion with SunBet deal

Sportingtech agrees sportsbook deal in Brazil

Sportingtech names Paul Jerram as head of compliance

Sportingtech appoints new chief sportsbook officer

888Africa chooses Sportingtech to power African growth

Sportingtech overhauls executive team as Bobby Longhurst named MD

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Playtech, Betsoft, Greentube and more

Pariplay and Sportingtech sign strategic partnership

GI Games Round-up: Evolution, Relax Gaming, Greentube and more

Sportingtech brings in Victoria Bonner as chief marketing officer

Pragmatic Play appoints new country director for Argentina

Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 Nomination Form

galaxsys
Playtech
BRAGG Gaming
Digitain
Yggdrasil
Soft2Bet
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok