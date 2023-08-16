Sportingtech rolls out improved sportsbook platform

Betting and gaming platform provider Sportingtech has upgraded its sportsbook product with a new Share-a-Bet functionality and enhanced Bet Builder markets.

The new product developments provide an improved experience for players when using the sportsbook, with an upgraded user interface providing seamless navigation across the platform.

The Share-a-Bet function enables players to share their bets on social media direct from their betslip once a bet has been placed.

In addition, the number of competitions and markets available within Sportingtech’s Bet Builder offering has been increased, adding Brazilian Serie A football inclusive of statistical player markets such as shots, assists, cards and more.

“The new Share-a-Bet feature emphasises our ability to tap into behaviours and capitalise on current trends in the industry,” said Sportingtech chief sportsbook officer Tommy Molloy. “Sports betting has now become a huge social activity and operators are sure to see increased levels of engagement as players maximise the opportunity to communicate with friends and followers on their social media platforms.

“The new compact view will provide bettors with the simplicity they crave when placing bets, and to considerably add to the number of competitions and markets within our Bet Builder showcases our intention to provide the largest array of wagering opportunities.”