Gamomat celebrates anniversary with new Deluxe Series of slots

Berlin-based casino games developer Gamomat is celebrating its fifteenth anniversary with the launch of a new Deluxe Series of online slots via the platform of Bragg Gaming.

The Deluxe Series will see a selection of the developer’s classic games reimagined with enriched graphics, with the first games set out to include Fancy Fruits Deluxe and Royal Seven XXL Deluxe.

This will be followed by Gamomat’s popular Ramses Book game which was first released ten years ago, alongside titles such as Crystal Ball Deluxe, La Dolce Vita Deluxe and Roman Legion Deluxe.

The new series of slots will be made available to Bragg’s operator partners through the Bragg HUB platform, while free-to-play versions of the games will also be rolled out with German social casino operator Whow Games.

“Honouring our anniversary isn’t just about reflecting on key moments from our past; it’s our opportunity to reimagine timeless classics,” said Dietmar Hermjohannes, founder and managing director of Gamomat Development. “We're eagerly anticipating the reaction from our industry peers as they immerse themselves in the enhanced editions of our legendary games.”

Gamomat was established fifteen years ago as a land-based casino supplier and now has a portfolio of more than 150 online slots.