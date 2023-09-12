This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
Gamomat
Evolution

Gamomat celebrates anniversary with new Deluxe Series of slots

12th September 2023 9:42 am GMT
Evolution

Berlin-based casino games developer Gamomat is celebrating its fifteenth anniversary with the launch of a new Deluxe Series of online slots via the platform of Bragg Gaming.

The Deluxe Series will see a selection of the developer’s classic games reimagined with enriched graphics, with the first games set out to include Fancy Fruits Deluxe and Royal Seven XXL Deluxe.

This will be followed by Gamomat’s popular Ramses Book game which was first released ten years ago, alongside titles such as Crystal Ball Deluxe, La Dolce Vita Deluxe and Roman Legion Deluxe.

The new series of slots will be made available to Bragg’s operator partners through the Bragg HUB platform, while free-to-play versions of the games will also be rolled out with German social casino operator Whow Games.

“Honouring our anniversary isn’t just about reflecting on key moments from our past; it’s our opportunity to reimagine timeless classics,” said Dietmar Hermjohannes, founder and managing director of Gamomat Development. “We're eagerly anticipating the reaction from our industry peers as they immerse themselves in the enhanced editions of our legendary games.”

Gamomat was established fifteen years ago as a land-based casino supplier and now has a portfolio of more than 150 online slots.

Related Tags
Bragg Gaming Casino Gamomat iGaming Slots
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Related Articles

Bragg Gaming expands Swiss presence with Grand Casino Bern

Pragmatic Solutions takes Kling Automaten’s Jokerstar online in Germany

Bragg Gaming goes live in Czech Republic with Merkur

GI Games Round-up: Featuring iSoftBet, Pragmatic Play, Pariplay and more

GAMOMAT appoints Dimitry Völkle as new chief partnership officer 

ORYX Gaming goes live in the Czech Republic with SYNOT

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Greentube, Evoplay, Betsoft and more

Bragg’s ORYX Gaming expands UK presence with Novibet deal

ORYX Gaming expands Swiss presence with Casino Interlaken deal

Bragg launches ORYX Gaming Content with 888 in the UK

Bragg’s ORYX Gaming goes live with Grand Casino Baden in Switzerland

GI Games Round-up: NetEnt, Scientific Games, Playtech and more

ORYX Gaming takes Jack’s Casino online in the Netherlands

ORYX Gaming set for UK debut with new licence approval

Bragg Gaming partners Merkur to expand Czech presence

ImagineLive
Greentube
Soft2Bet
Sportradar
sg
galaxsys
Playtech
Digitain
Delasport
Gamomat
Evolution