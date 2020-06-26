GI Games Integrations: Relax Games, Live 5, Booming Games and more

This week’s platform integrations review from Gaming Intelligence includes Relax Gaming, Espresso Games, Live 5, Kiron Interactive, Synot Games, Nolimit City, Highlight Games and DreamTech Gaming.

RELAX GAMING / SYNOT GAMES

Relax Gaming has expanded its B2B casino platform with a deal to integrate content from Synot Games.

As the latest addition to Relax’s Powered By programme, Synot will add over 50 titles including latest releases Wild Blooms, Rock n Roll Roosters and Sync Spin.

"Synot Games has quickly established a name for creating original online slots with high playability and attractive visuals that appeal to a variety of players," said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon.

"The addition of its portfolio to our platform will elevate the range of quality content available to our partners and we look forward to assisting the company to expand its market presence."

Synot Games CEO Ivan Kodaj said: "Partnering with Relax offers great opportunity for growth as we look to continue raising awareness of our brand among top tier online casino operators and reach new audiences.

"The company’s reputation for fairness and positive business relationships is what initially attracted us to Relax. The flexibility and speed afforded by its distribution platform is second-to-none and promises to be significantly beneficial in supporting our continued development of high-quality igaming entertainment."

ESPRESSO GAMES/ BTOBET

BtoBet has expanded its casino platform with new content from Espresso Games.

Through an integration with BtoBet’s Neuron Gaming platform, operator partners gain access to Espresso titles including Treasure Island, Poker Roulette and Steam Joker Poker.

“Having a significant presence in LatAm and Africa, we constantly seek to deliver localized content to enhance the overall player experience,” said BtoBet chief marketing officer Sabrina Soldà. “Espresso Games deliver that tailored requirement for the region, and it’s no wonder that their games are player favorites especially in LatAm countries.

“We look forward to working with such an innovative company that just like BtoBet keeps to heart the entertainment level of the players.”

Espresso Games CEO Max Rizzo said: “We started our expansion in Colombia more than a year and a half ago with great results by working with the top operators in the country. The partnership with BtoBet is yet another step to broaden our presence in LatAm and reach new territories such as Africa.

“Btobet has proved to be a visionary sportsbook and iGaming platform provider, that analyzes each specific market and provides the best fitting technology to satisfy players’ needs. We are sure that our collaboration will give operators the chance to deliver a unique gaming experience.”

LIVE 5 / WHITE HAT GAMING

Live 5 has completed the integration of its games with White Hat Gaming’s platform.

The integration was facilitated by SG Digital and includes Live 5 titles including Bjorn the Frost Lord and Billy Gone Wild, with more titles to be added over the coming months.

“White Hat Gaming is exactly what we look for in a distribution partner, in particular its network of big-name operator partners,” said Live 5 CEO Lloyd Butler. “Our slots have mass market appeal, making them ideal for operators targeting different regions, especially regulated markets, and both casual and regular players.

“Bjorn the Frost Lord and Billy Gone Wild have already proved to be a big hit with players and we believe they will enjoy the same success with White Hat Gaming’s operator partners.”

White Hat Gaming head of games Mike Dearling said: “We are always looking to add quality game developers to our portfolio and Live 5 certainly meets our criteria when it comes to entertainment factor and quality.

“The studio has quickly become one of the most in-demand in the industry and we are delighted to be able to offer its titles to our operator partners for the first time.”

KIRON INTERACTIVE / BETPLAY

Kiron Interactive has agreed a deal to roll out its portfolio of virtual sports games in Colombia with licensed operator BetPlay.

The deal sees Corredor Empresarial-owned BetPlay become the first operator to launch Kiron’s virtual sports games in the regulated market through an integration with Salsa Technology.

“As Colombia’s most popular online betting brand, BetPlay is the perfect partner to enter the promising Colombian market and we are incredibly proud to be the first provider of virtual games in the country,” said Kiron co-CEO Steven Spartinos. “The deal reflects the growing demand for our portfolio on a global level and we have no doubts that our games will gain quick success with local players, offering exciting fixed-odds betting options 24/7 on an array of popular virtual sports.”

BetPlay CEO German Segura said: “We are thrilled that our partnership with Kiron has allowed us to be the first operator to offer virtuals in Colombia, and we have every expectation that they will be an instant hit with our customers.

“We have so far been incredibly impressed with the support and flexibility Kiron has offered us when integrating their BetMan platform and look forward to gaining access to even more quality titles when they become available.”

SYNOT GAMES / TIPSPORT

Synot Games has extended its partnership with Eastern European operator Tipsport, launching its portfolio of games on Tipsport.cz and Chance.cz.

The deal includes Synot’s portfolio of over 40 games certified for the Czech market such as Respin Joker, Hunter’s Spirit, Jokers Five and Joker 40.

“After the successful launch on Tipsport SK, we have decided to continue our cooperation further and expand it to the next country,” said Synot Games CEO Ivan Kodaj. “We are pleased to partner with one of the top Czech online casinos such as Tipsport CZ. Both companies value experience, reliability and innovation. I believe that our steady growth in our partnership will bring more benefits to both sides in time.”

HIGHLIGHT GAMES / COMEON

Highlight Games has agreed a deal to integrate its virtual sports games with operator ComeOn Group.

The supplier will provide its Soccerbet, NBA Last 60 and IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship products across ComeOn’s B2C sites in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Germany, Poland and New Zealand.

“Highlight Games is delighted to announce this deal with ComeOn Group which further extends its global footprint,” said Highlight Games director Nick Gardiner. “Soccerbet has already proven incredibly popular in the territories where it is live, and we expect the international appeal of our new NBA Last 60 and IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship products to mirror this success. We look forward to working with ComeOn to launch these compelling games in the near future.”

ComeOn Group head of betting Lars Thomesen added: “We are the biggest international operator in Sweden and a big player in several other markets because we always strive to offer our players an awesome experience.

“In order to do so we want to offer a wide product portfolio with the best products available on the market. Our brand portfolio holds more than 20 brands and we are happy to partner up with Highlight Games and make their new exciting form of virtual sports available to our players.”

NOLIMIT CITY / LUCKY DINO GAMING

Nolimit City has agreed a deal to integrate its content with Malta-based operator Lucky Dino Gaming.

Games such as Deadwood xNudge, Punk Rocker and Barbarian Fury will go live with B2C brands including Luckydino.com, Casinojefe.com and Kalevalakasino.com.

“The addition of LuckyDino Gaming is another star in our top tier ranking operator client list,” said Nolimit City commercial director Malcolm Mizzi. “We’ve long dreamt of working with their incredible list of brands and we’re eager to grow our business together from here.”

Lucky Dino Gaming head of casino Antti Ukkonen added: “We are excited to add the great variety of Nolimit City games into our portfolio. We are sure our players will find great deal of fun and excitement with these new additions.”

DREAMTECH GAMING / YGGDRASIL

DreamTech Gaming has signed up to Yggdrasil’s Game Adaption Tools & Interface (GATI).

The studio is already a Yggdrasil YG Masters partner and will use the GATI system as its technology interface to access Yggdrasil’s global distribution network and cross-sell games to Yggdrasil franchisees.

“The GATI technology gives partners like DreamTech Gaming a new and unique way to quickly build or port regulation-ready content for global distribution to our rapidly expanding operator and Franchise networks,” said Yggdrasil head of partner strategy and sourcing Stuart McCarthy. “The YG Masters Programme - Powered by GATI enables studios to quickly scale their businesses and boost revenue while their IP is protected, and local market compliance requirements are managed by us.”

DreamTech Gaming CEO Thomas Lu commented: “Being part of YG Masters and using Yggdrasil’s unique and standardised GATI technology gives us maximum control and significantly decreases our time to market. We are excited to continue the journey with Yggdrasil in the Masters programme.

“Yggdrasil has introduced a scalable business model that will enable us to achieve our strategy and maximise our content’s potential. In addition, it will be easier to protect our IP and to manage our own resources and timelines. GATI and YG Masters is very important to us.”