Microgaming to develop new Megaways slots

14th October 2020 8:01 am GMT
Red Tiger

Isle of Man-based gaming supplier Microgaming has struck a deal to develop new slots featuring Big Time Gaming’s Megaways mechanic.

Microgaming will work alongside its network of independent game studios to integrate Megaways into new slot titles, with Shamrock Holmes set to be the first game to be released in January.

“Megaways has had huge success and we’re excited to be integrating the mechanic into some of our future games,” said Microgaming CEO John Coleman. “Big Time Gaming are proven innovators, and we are delighted to extend our relationship with them and grow their presence on our platform.” 

Big Time Gaming CEO Nik Robinson commented: “We’re on a mission to bring the Megaways revolution to a bigger audience, and they don’t come much bigger than Microgaming.

“These guys were industry pioneers and today they remain one of the biggest forces in the gaming space. As ardent slots fans, we’re delighted to be contributing in a small way to the Microgaming story.”

