Parx Casino owner Greenwood Gaming has joined forces with Silverstein Properties to submit a proposal to develop a new casino resort in New York City.

Silverstein has teamed up with Greenwood to develop the Avenir, a hotel, casino and residential complex on vacant land on Manhattan’s far West Side.

The 1.8 million square foot project will be located on 92,000 square feet of undeveloped land at 41st Street and 11th Avenue, just north of the Jacob K. [...]