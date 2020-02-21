Mansion signs up for MuchBetter instant payment solution

iGaming payments specialist MuchBetter has entered into an agreement to provide its payment solutions to Gibraltar-based operator Mansion.

MuchBetter will provide the online casino and sports betting operator with real-time deposit and payout solutions, while simplifying its registration and KYC process.

The payments specialist said it expects to significantly reduce Mansion’s transaction costs through the solution, which uses biometric and device verification rather than passwords and security questions to improve the payment experience for customers.

“Mansion is one of the best-known and most well-respected online casino and sports betting operators in the iGaming industry,” said MuchBetter co-founder Jens Bader. “They understand the value of MuchBetter’s experience in the iGaming payments industry and the expertise we have in our shared markets.

“iGaming payments regulations are evolving rapidly. Each new territory has its own unique challenges that we can help operators overcome, as well as opportunities that we can help them capitalise on. For Mansion, providing instant payouts and deposits was a key requirement, but it’s an issue we have devoted a lot of resources to solving ever since launch.”

Mansion CEO Karel Manasco commented: “With a wealth of experience and expertise in major iGaming regions, we are delighted to be partnering up with MuchBetter to help us with deposits and payouts in markets which have become increasingly challenging over recent years.

“We look forward to working with them to improve our payments processes and provide our players with an enhanced user experience, in a secure environment.”