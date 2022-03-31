Gaming Realms goes live with Loto-Québec

London-listed iGaming content developer Gaming Realms has rolled out its Slingo portfolio in Canada with Loto-Québec.

The provincial lottery corporation operates the only authorised online gaming website in Quebec and can now offer players Gaming Realms' portfolio of Slingo Original games, beginning with the launch of Slingo Extreme and Blackjack Xchange

"Hot on the heels of being awarded our Ontario igaming license, we are delighted to have gone live with Loto-Québec,” said Gaming Realms chief financial officer Mark Segal. “2022 is set to be an exciting time for the Company as we move to establish a strong foothold in the Canadian market and work towards our longer-term plan of expanding further into the North American market."

The rollout with Loto-Québec marks Gaming Realms' first supply contract with a member of the World Lottery Association, with the games made available through its North American distribution partner, Light & Wonder (formerly Scientific Games).

Shares in Gaming Realms plc. (AIM:GMR) were trading 2.06 per cent lower at 30.36 pence per share in London Thursday morning.