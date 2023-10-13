Lottoland launches Hospice UK charity scratchcard game

Lottoland has launched a new charity scratchcard game to raise funds for Hospice UK, the national charity for hospice and end of life care.

Coinciding with Hospice Care Week, the Hospice UK Scratchcard costs £1, with prizes of up to £50,000 for winners.

For each ticket, 20 pence of every pound will be donated to support more than 200 hospices across the UK, which care for more than 300,000 people and their families every year.

Lottoland CEO Nigel Birrell said: “We are delighted to be able to launch our charity scratchcard in aid of Hospice UK, particularly during this week when everyone across the country is coming together to celebrate all that hospices do, and the people that keep them going.

“The work that Hospice UK does is truly phenomenal and the entire Lottoland team were very much behind this decision to dedicate our new scratchcard to their efforts. It’s something we’ve been working on for some time and we are all very excited to see how much funding we can raise for this incredibly worthwhile cause.”

Hospice UK CEO Toby Porter commented: “Hospice UK is delighted to be partnering with Lottoland on its charity scratchcard this year. From clinical staff to bereavement counsellors, kitchen staff to volunteer gardeners, those who support over 300,000 people every year are what makes hospice care so special.

“And thanks to initiatives like these, the funds raised will help us continue our work to ensure all adults and children living with a terminal or life-shortening illness receive the care and support they need, when they need it.”