Lottoland launches Altenar-powered UK online sportsbook

11th June 2021 6:55 am GMT
Lottoland

Gibraltar-based online lottery betting operator Lottoland has launched a new sportsbook for players in the United Kingdom.

Launched ahead of the delayed EURO 2020 football championships which kicks off this weekend, Lottoland’s sportsbook is powered by Altenar and follows the launch of its online bingo product in the market last year.

Outside of the UK, Isle of Man-based Altenar will also serve as Lottoland’s sportsbook partner in ten other territories.

“We are thrilled to be incorporating a sportsbook platform into our product offering for Lottoland’s UK players,” said Lottoland CEO Nigel Birrell. “Our customers are at the heart of what we do, and for that reason we are very pleased to be providing a one stop shop for lottery betting, gaming and sports.

“Continuing to partner with Altenar means that we can truly focus on customer experience, with competitive pricing, ease of use, market variety and frictionless user journeys all being incorporated into the design. We are very pleased to see the finished product live on our site ahead of the Euros.”

