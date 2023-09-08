Future Anthem launches sports personalisation product

Data and AI specialist Future Anthem has rolled out its real-time Amplifier AI personalisation product for the sports betting industry.

The new suite of sports features will enable operators to create a customised sports betting experience for their customers in real time and identify at-risk behaviours.

“With the official launch of Amplifier AI for sports, Future Anthem is setting a new standard of personalisation for sports operators – and fast,” said Future Anthem chief product officer Ian Tibot. “The variety of different behavioural styles creates a unique problem for sports operators.

“Providing a tailored solution for every player, while taking into account the speed and dynamism with which the sports betting experience changes has forced the industry to offer players a one-size-fits-all experience that is homogenous from operator to operator.

“With Amplifier AI, we’ve worked relentlessly to create a data and AI-powered product that personalises every step of the player journey in real-time.”

Future Anthem invested in its sports product following its successful Series A funding last year, building a team with experience from leading sportsbook operators including William Hill, Betfair, Betway and Wynnbet.