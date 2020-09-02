Lottoland rolls out Gambless responsible gambling tool in UK

Online lotto specialist Lottoland has stepped up its consumer protection efforts with the rollout of the Gambless app.

The Gambless app launched in the United Kingdom this week, offering players a number of resources to control their gambling activity, including diagnostic tests to flag risk factors and problem behaviour, as well as information on safe betting and an emergency chat feature.

Its core offering is a series of in-depth courses written by a team of psychologists, which are aimed at educating users on the risks surrounding gambling. Among those available are prevention courses to educate on wiser gambling, therapeutic programs for problem gamblers, and a series of courses on wider mental health and wellbeing.

“Partnering with Gambless is not a compliance obligation, it’s a strategic choice,” said Gambless chief executive Maurizio Savino, who has previously worked at PokerStars and Betsson.

“Our mission is to spread mental wellbeing among communities, empowering the most vulnerable, including the ones involved with gambling. We are really pleased that Lottoland have chosen to partner with us and that they are going to join us in fighting the stigma and supporting mental health which is a very important topic.”

Nigel Birrell, chief executive of Lottoland, commented: “Our commitment to responsible gaming and safe behaviour online is something we’ve always taken extremely seriously, and for that reason we’re incredibly proud to be partnering with an organisation like Gambless, which can help make all the difference to the wellbeing and safety of our customers.

“At the moment, just 4% of problem gamblers try and seek treatment and as little as 2% actually end up receiving help – we absolutely need to be doing more to improve this and we recognise that combating the problem can start right here at Lottoland. From their very first visit, our customers will now have access to resources, advice and exercises so that they can make educated choices with their bets and enjoy things like lotto in a safe, responsible way.”